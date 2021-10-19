"Reply 1988" to "Cheese In The Trap": 5 times K-dramas gave us second lead syndrome

The number of times we have shed tears over the second male lead is simply innumerable. Only K-drama fans know the suffering of the second lead syndrome, from Jung Hae-in to Yoo Ah-in, "She Was Pretty" to "Boys over flowers", we have rooted for them, bawled over them and then suffered with them. Let's take a look at some of our favourite second male leads in K-dramas!





While You Were Sleeping: Jung Hae-in played the role of an honest and charming police officer in this fantasy drama. He wrecked us with his innocent smile that hid a lot of pain. Also, how can we forget that shadow picture? BRB crying. Reply 1988: This drama was a rollercoaster ride. It's especially hard when you have no idea who will be the main lead and second lead of the drama. Let's accept that we all rooted for Kim Jung-hwan (Ryu Jun-yeol) but it turned out he isn't the one. But he did make us intrigued and kept us on our toes. Cheese In The Trap: One of the most controversial dramas which created a lot of buzz for its ending. Nevertheless, Seo Kang-joon who played the role of this goofy, fun and at the same time heart-broken guy was the one who kept us watching the show even when the story weirded us out a bit. Kill Me Heal Me: This might be the craziest pic on the list because it is not about another second lead, rather the second lead is one of the personalities of the male lead since he is suffering from Multiple personality disorder. Shin Se-gi, he is that bad guy who is so wounded that you just can't refrain from feeling for him. Sungkyunkwan Scandal: A blast from the past. A masterpiece that introduced us to one of the most talented actors I have ever seen, YooAh-in. The manliness, the aura, the eyes, everything is flawless about him in this drama. Even though it was never revealed, we all know he had feelings for Kim Yoon-hee and we were all for it.





I can never cover all the dramas that have put us through second lead syndrome over the years. These are some of my pics. Did I miss any of your favourite dramas? Let me know in the comment section!