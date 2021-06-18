The Republic of Sarah: A young AP history teacher and her town's story

The Republic of Sarah is a drama series that uploaded its 1st episode. The story is based on a New Hampshire town where a big tech company, Lyndon, comes to get a unique mineral, coltan that has been found under the town.





Here, comes a rebellious young AP history teacher who vows to protect her town from the destruction of the tech company. As the name suggests the episodes will show how she gets her town back. I would not suggest to watch it even though the actors have played their characters with a great skill set because the storyline has not explained the motto.





What are your thoughts about it?