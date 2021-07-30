Resort to Love Review: A musical love triangle on the beaches of Mauritius

Christina Milian, Jay Pharoah, Sinqua Walls starring Resort to Love is a rom-com movie dropped on Netflix that runs for 1 hour 41 minutes. The story is about Erica, Jason, Caleb, and yes, it's a love triangle.





Erica (Christina Milian), an ambitious singer who always wanted to do something big in the singing genre, faces heartbreak when her fiance leaves her back in New York to take up a new job. But, eventually, she balances her life and takes up music seriously. When finally, her album was supposed to release, it faces a bummer too. She feels too much broken from inside when her best friend sends her to beautiful Mauritius to sing for a resort there.





After a few days, there she meets with a handsome guy named Caleb (Sinqua Walls) but turns out he is Jason's older brother, whom she never met. And ironically, Jason (Jay Pharoah) is at the resort as well to celebrate his marriage with Beverly. The story moves forward when both of them (Jason and Erica) realize that they have some unfinished feelings for each other. But, on the other end, Caleb had started feeling for Erica too. So what happens next? Do Erica and Jason get back together? What happens to Jason and Beverly's marriage? What happens to Caleb?





When you will watch this film, you will always have a smile on your face. It's a very feel-good movie. The actors have done a great job while portraying the emotions, and you will surely be in awe of the beauty of Mauritius. The film also has some beautiful songs once in a while. The wine may be old and is presented in a new glass, but it tastes just fine.