Restore Your Spirits With These Movies About Hope And Resilience

1. Eat Pray Love (2010)

This film is all you need to make yourself feel better as Liz Gilbert fights her depression and learn to live again.





2. Life of Pi (2012)

The extraordinary journey of Pi, Patel and his tale of survival will inspire you to face the hurdles of life with a fresh perspective.





3. Amelie (2001)

Here is a French gem you should watch when you seem to have lost your sense of purpose. The tales of Amelie Poulain show us that making even one person happy when things are bad is an act of kindness that can change a life.





4. Forest Gump (1994)

The relentless struggles of a simple-hearted man on a journey to make his mark in the world will give you goosebumps and a healthy dose of inspiration.





5. Whiplash (2014)

This Damien Chazelle short film is sure to inspire one not to ever give up on one’s dreams and passions. This musical rollercoaster ride is a must-watch.





6. The Perks Of Being A Wallflower (2012)

This film radiates compassion and love that will make you feel that you’re not alone and that help is always around if you need it.