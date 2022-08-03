REVEALED: Pratik Gandhi and Saiyami Kher's upcoming project title

After experiencing recent success, Saiyami Kher and Pratik Gandhi are now prepared to reunite for a new endeavour. This new movie's title has also been made public. The first shoot schedule for this Rahul Dholakia-directed film, which is reportedly titled Agni, has already begun.





The project, which will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and directed by Raees director Rahul Dholakia, is being worked on by Saiyami and Pratik. Agni is the name of the movie, which also has Divyendu Sharma in a lead role. It is based on the difficulties faced by firemen. Even though not many project specifics are known, filming has already begun. Mumbai and Delhi will be the locations of the majority of the shooting.





Are you excited to see them together for the first time on the big screen?