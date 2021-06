Amid World War I, 2 British troops, Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake, receive orders that appear to be impossible. In a race against time, they must pass into enemy lines to transmit a letter that can save 1,600 of their comrades, which include Blake's own brother.

The film's cinematography and plot are both fantastic. Every moment spent watching the film will leave you in suspense and fear for the two soldiers' lives and the outcome.