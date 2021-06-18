Review of - BellaVita Organics EYELIFT Eye Cream

- MRP - Rs. 499 ( Discounted price - Rs.285)

- 20g

- SLS and paraben free

About the product : The EYELIFT under eye crème is a hydrating and brightening under eye gel that gives a cooling and soothing effect to the under eye skin. It contains Aloe Vera, Cucumber extracts, Amla , Jojoba extracts and Almond Oil. It claims to reduce dark circles, dullness, under eye puffiness, wrinkles and fine lines.

My experience :

The under eye gel has a lightweight texture which sinks and absorbs very easily into the skin, without it feeling sticky or greasy.

It has a refreshing fragrance which leaves the skin feeling very rejuvenated.

It really helps to reduce puffy eyes and dullness under the eyes. Consistent use may also help to combat dark circles.

It is very hydrating on the skin and therefore it also works as a great primer for the eyes before applying concealer.

The best eye cream available in this range.

Rating - 4.5/5