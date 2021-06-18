A review on 'The Conjuring : The devil made me do it'

In the third “Conjuring” film, Ed and Lorraine Warren must persuade a court of law that a man was demonically possessed after murdering a coworker.

To be honest, when I watched the movie, I was expecting some scary and horror scenes that would make me scared, which rarely happens, but the movie failed to deliver on any of those components.It was more of a gruesome killing film with a dash of horror thrown in. In terms of horror, I give this a 4/10 because it was not frightening at all. However, the overall quality of the film and the acting was satisfactory.

Although, if you're a fan of the Conjuring Universe, you should definitely watch it.