A review on Cruella, the new Disney movie

'Cruella' was released a few days ago, and if the title doesn't tell you enough about what the movie is about! Take a stroll down memory lane.....101 Dalmatians come to mind? Cruella DeVille? Yes Her life is the subject of the film. Disney did a good job of turning the villain into a good person in this case. The plot of the film was quite interesting, with a major plot twist that I did not see coming. The film did not shy away from making her look bad, and Emma Stone did an excellent job in this role!

**Also, spoiler alert: she does not kill the dogs, and her clothes are absolutely stunning! It is unquestionably worth watching.