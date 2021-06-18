The movie is based on serial killer Ted Bundy. Although they chose not to show how brutal and grotesque Bundy was to his victims, the scene where he openly admits to the murder's and the names of the victims were seen on screen was more than enough for audience to understand how horrendous and vile as well as emotionless Ted Bundy was.

The performances of Zac Efron and Lily Collins were outstanding, particularly Zac, who strayed from his usual hunky Hollywood roles.

If you want to learn more about Ted Bundy, I recommend 'Conversations with a Killer Ted Bundy Tapes.'