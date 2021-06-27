Review of Himalaya body lotion

Hey guys, here's a product review- Himalaya cocoa butter intensive body lotion

This product is my must have for body care. I don't use this on face as it's a body lotion. The texture of this is very thick. One thing I love the most about this is the smell, like oh my god it smells soo tempting that I feel I just applying cocoa on my skin. This one is extremely hydrating and nourishing. I generally have dry skin on my legs and this is the best product I used for it. I used it once a day for a week and all the dry texture was gone! This can be a heavy in summers if u don't have very dry skin. I like to mix it with a capsule of Vitamin E and then apply so that I get the benefits of vitamin E too along with this.

During winters in order to get full benefits of this, I apply this on slightly damp skin. It can be used twice a day. I love this product and this is my 4th bottle. I highly suggest this especially if you have very dry or cracked body skin.