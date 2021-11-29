Review: Innisfree Orchid Eye Cream

We all know how delicate our skin around the eyes is, and it is also the first area where we will observe fine lines and wrinkles. Therefore, it is important to use a moisturizer around your eyes, even at younger ages. My current eye cream is the Innisfree Orchid Eye Cream, which I heard many positive things about prior to my bought. After testing this cream for the past months I would like to share my impression with you.

Innisfree is eco-friendly Korean skincare and makeup brand focusing on natural ingredients from Jeju island and recycle packaging. The design of their products is simple and neat and nicely reflects the ideology of the brand. Innisfree products are usually free from harmful ingredients. They belong to the Amore Pacific group.

Innisfree has different lines for its skincare products. The Orchid line with its purple packaging design is dedicated to total care. It contains Jeju Orchid as a key ingredient, which is rich in antioxidants and thereby acts anti-aging. The Jeju Orchid Innisfree Orchid Eye Cream makes your skin smoother, more healthy, and elastic and also improves skin tone.

The Innisfree Orchid Eye Cream comes in a jar containing 30 ml, which is a lot! Although I’m already using this for months I’m still in the top quarter of the jar. Since the area around our eyes is not that large you only need a bit every day. It would be great if Innisfree comes up with a tube version of this product because it guarantees a more hygienic use of the product.

The Innisfree Orchid Eye Cream has a thick cream formula with a floral scent. It clings to the skin when you apply it and feels very nourishing, but also has a cooling feeling to it. It absorbs very quickly, once patted in, and leaves a very slight tackiness at first, but does not feel sticky. The tackiness disappears after some moments as well and leaves the skin with a more firm and elastic touch. It does not cause any problems with makeup applied on top once it is absorbed and feels lightweight, too.

I started to use this cream on my lids as well for some months because I had the feeling that the skin there was starting to lose its elasticity. At first, it was a strange feeling to have cream applied above the eyes, but once it dries down you will not feel it any longer. In my experience, the skin above my eyes now feels much better than it did before. Also in general, this eye cream provides enough nourishment and moisture to make the lines less visible and the skin more elastic. The skin feels very smooth after applying the cream.



