A Review of K-Drama Hello, Me! And Reasons Why We Need A Spinoff!

Hello, Me! is a Korean television show starring Choi Kang-Hee as 37-year-old Ban Ha-Ni and Lee Re as 17-year-old Ban Ha-Ni in the titular role. Kim Young-Kwang plays Han Yoo-Hyun and Moon-Suk as Anthony/Yang Chun-Sik

Usually, with any k-drama, the tears start rolling after episode 10 but this one had me bawling at episode 5. It's an emotional journey with light-hearted humor and wholesome moments that make you go #goals. My eyes are moist, clear, and super clean of dust particles now because of all the tears I have shed while watching Hello, Me!

This show isn't your average time travel movie. For starters, it's not about going back in the past to change the outcome of an event. It's about being able to come to terms with a traumatic, life-altering moment. Time travel is merely a plot device and a catalyst for emotional growth. The characters themselves are like pearls, beautiful to look at and formed from layers and layers of suppressed emotions.

One not-so-fine day, Present Bahn Ha-Ni has an accident and lands up in the hospital where she comes face-to-face with her past self who has somehow been transported 20 years in the future.

Past Ha-Ni is spunky, radiant, and absolutely full of life while the present Ha-Ni has lost her spark and her will to live. Far from being the much adored diva that she used to be in school, she's been beaten down by life and is now a doormat being trampled on by the world. After the initial shock of meeting each other is over, Past Ha-Ni is disgusted by the pathetic loser that Present Ha-Ni has become. Present Ha-Ni who has all but given up finds a reason to step up her game; she doesn't want to be an embarrassment to her past self.

This journey of self-healing and forgiveness has a rocky start because Present Ha-Ni and Bahn Ha-Ni are immediately at odds as they both must confront things about themselves that they would rather not. Sometimes life doesn't turn out to be the way you always imagined it would be. Sometimes you need a reminder of who you used to be because that core of you is still there, buried under all those layers of suppressed emotion just waiting for someone to shift aside the debris. Sometimes your best cheerleader is you.

As with most Korean dramas, this one is chock full of done-to-death tropes but also has its refreshing moments. First of all, kudos to the casting director for casting Choi Kang Hee and Lee Re as Present and Past Ha-Ni. They made it very believable that the two Ha-Nis are time-affected versions of the same person. This is never more apparent than when they're dancing! There is a startling similarity in the way they move and the amount of energy they put in. At no point do they compete for attention because they are so much in harmony with each other. If you're a dancer, you already know that this is actually very tough to do especially when there are two main dancing leads.

I found it refreshing that the abeuji/harabeuji in the story wasn't the typical egoistic chairman who wants to prevent his son having a romantic relationship with a woman because she's poor and thus must be looked down upon. He's a cheerful man who loves his son, and resorts to tough love when the situation calls for it. The loveliest thing about him is that he's still tuned to people no matter which walk of life they belong to. He may be going blind but he can definitely still see things that matter the most. The banter between him and his son Yu Hyeon is one of the many highlights of the show and made me smile and laugh quite a few times.

Unfortunately, we do have the tired trope of the evil scheming female in the form of the Chairman's sister. She bitterly rues the fact that she did not inherit the company though she was 'smarter' and 'brighter' of the two siblings. However this is just her own point of view and therefore, a biased one. As the series progresses, you can see that she would have made a terrible chairman because she was too ruthless in pursuit of profit. Joa Confectionary is popular because of its warm, humane, and kind Chairman. Her version of being smarter is to make it another soulless profit driven company that fires employees at the whim to cut costs. Thankfully, her devious plans to take over the company failed miserably and she's serving her time. I found it amazing that even after all she's done, her family members are so willing to forgive her. They genuinely want her to return to them and be the person she can be. The chairman admits his fault in not taking care to ensure that she was fulfilled and happy with her life. Instead of being branded a criminal, she's being treated as someone who could do better if given the right circumstances and lots of love. Loneliness can make monsters of us all, right?

Bahn Ha-Ni's school friend Ji Eun has the nicest husband, Do Yun, cousin of Yu Hyeon. He is kind, warm, and proud as heck when she achieves something. He is content to take the back stage to her star and is so obviously smitten with her. He stands up for her when his evil mom keeps trying to bring her down because she isn't 'good enough'. The seemingly weak Ji Eun was strong enough to avoid the fate her mother-in-law had set for her. Do Yun is brave enough to be on the side of justice even if he had to do some hard things for that. That's the kind of man you want, girls! Do Yun is #husbandgoals.

Anthony/Chun Sik goes from being a disgusting bully to protecting students from bullies and his is the greatest character development in the show. The cowardly bully who always ran away from his murky past gathered up enormous courage to confess his sins to the whole world and stepped down from being a celebrity. He truly repented his actions.

There are lots of wonderful wholesome messages throughout the show, especially about self love. Like when Present Ha-Ni says she doesn't like to dress up because 'who cares?' and Past Ha-Nj replies that she does. She teaches Present Ha-Ni the importance of loving yourself and taking care of yourself not because of what others will think of you but because you love yours. An underrated moment but one that leaves a lasting impression.

Ha-Ni goes from being her sister's barely tolerated house maid to being forgiven and reconciled with her sister. From being hated by her senile grandmother who blames Ha-Ni for the death of her son to being loved again. From not being able to talk about her grief with her mom to finally being told that it wasn't her fault that her father died. Most importantly, Ha-Ni goes from punishing herself out of guilt by living a miserable life to finally forgiving, accepting, and loving herself again. The tearful scene between emeoni and Ha-Ni made me realize that we time travel without knowing it every time we choose to accept responsibility or run from it.

The plot, unfortunately, leaves a lot of loose ends as far as the time travel aspect is concerned. I have questions and without a season 2 in sight, I am forced to form my own answers.

Who is this mysterious Jobs, the shaman engineer, exactly? He made such a big deal about it having to rain for Past Ha-Ni to return to the Past but in the end, there is no mention of this at all. I thought he would have a bigger part to play in sending back Ha-Ni but that turned out to be a dud. A lot of Korean shows tend to have this flaw. The show builds up a great mystery only for it to fizzle out and be non-consequential in the end.

He did not actually say anything very useful aside from providing the occasional clue. I was fascinated by his identity though. He seemed to be someone who already knew Ha-Ni and Yu Hyeon. Obviously, there are things that didn't make it past the editing room. However, he manages to be mysterious enough for me to want a spin off centering on Jobs!

So, who is he?

I think he's a future, time-traveling version of Seong-Woo, the son of Ban Ha-Ni's sister Ha-Yeong. Initially, we see Ha-Ni asking Seong-Woo about time travel. He does not believe her story at first of course but I think at some point he overheard the adults talking and found out that the girl he knows as Scarlett is actually his aunt Ha-Ni.

There's a brief scene where the sky is filled with thunder and lightning on the day the Ha-Nis take the ill-fated cab while it rains. Seong-Woo dazedly comes out of his room and stares at the sky beyond the window. At some point, he probably realizes that time travel is real. He then goes on to invent a way to travel and eventually becomes 'Jobs' the engineer shaman. Jobs mutters something about Yu Hyeon finally paying him back what he is owed. This is quite possible. If Ha Na and Yu Hyeon get married, Yu Hyeon would become Seung-U's uncle which would give him plenty of chances to get indebted to him. Maybe they even went on time traveling adventures to get her which would make for an interesting uncle-nephew duo getting up to shenanigans in time.

Further questions still burn though. How did HaNi's dad Bahn Gi Tae arrange this time travel? What was the haelmoni's role in this? She obviously knew something. How can Past Ha-Ni and Present Ha-Ni spend so much time together without there being some kind of glitch? Although an imbalance in the world due to Past Ha-Ni's appearance in the present is mentioned, there is not much indication of it. In other words, we are told that there is an imbalance but we are not shown any real evidence except for freak accidents. What happens when Past Ha-Ni goes back to her present? Does she push Ji Eun away? What kind of person does Ha-Ni become knowing what she now does? Is she still a doormat when she grows up? Are these two different timelines? I think Season 2 or a spinoff is definitely called for!