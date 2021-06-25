Review of Lacto Calamine Lotion

Lacto calamine is a good moisturizer for daily use. It helps in dealing with skin problems including acne and pimples. The tri-action formula of lacto calamine is known to offer 8 hours of oil free skin.

It is also recommended by dermatologists.

It comes in two variants- one with purple cap is for normal to oily skin type and another one witb green cap is for normal to combination skin type.

It helps in to get rid from acne causing cells, unclogged pores and also control oil on face, blemish acne scars, pigmentations, red marks caused by sun, marks caused because of chicken pox.

It comes in thick consistency with slightly pink in color and its smell is so refreshing and gives cooling effect after applying. It is alcohol free. It helps in smoothening the skin. It cam be used as primer also.

Its a magical lotion, must try.