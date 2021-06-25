Review :L'oreal Paris hair serum

*Texture : The serum is transparent in color and has a very smooth texture with runny consistency.

*Frangrance : Its smell is strong like strawberry gelly candy. Honestly, i didn\"t like the odour of this serum.

*Packaging : It comes in white bottle with red cap and is travel friendly.

*Price : 150 Rupees for 40ml

*Available :Nykaa, flipkart, amazon.

*Claims : It makes hair shinny, smooth, glossy and easy to manageable, detangle hair, gives extra shine to hairs. Smoothening and repairing serum for damaged hairs.

Pros : It helps in detangling and makes hairs manageable, user friendly, good for normal hair type people, adds shine.

*Cons: Does not improve hair quality. Not good for dry hair type people. Gives temperary effect only.

*My experience : Its good for normal hair type people only. But is not good for dry hair type people. Its effect is only temporary and it lasts just for 2 to 3 hours only and then makes the hair looks dull and dry. It adds shine but for a very short time.

Howbto apply: Take small amount of serum on palm and apply on damp hairs.

I will not recommend it for dry or curly hairs. Normal haur type people if want temporary effect then go for it. Honestly, i am not that impressed by this serum.