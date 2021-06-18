Review of NEUTRIDERM MOISTURIZING LOTION

Ok today is another symphony with a moisturizer from @neutriderm_india This is a daily moisturizer which you don't feel like skipping. I reach out to this everyday and love it. Its ingredient list is not very elaborated but a good combination of emollients ,binders ,skin softeners ,emulsifying wax and glycerine and coconut. This moisturiser will definitely suit all skin types but those who are allergic to some of its ingredients would not like this. I take a very pea size amount of this moisturizer for my oily skin and it has not break me out. But i do feel its little more waxy while applying but sinks into the skin immediately. Dry skin will love it. It is not mattifying but also does not make look skin shiny after application. Oily skin can skip it if they are using sunscreen. If somehow you don't apply sunscreen than its a beautiful moisturizer. I would definitely keep some for winter season too to try it out as I feel it will be best bet for me in winters and here in north india winters are long. Hope you find it helpful? If you have tried this so let me know your thought.....