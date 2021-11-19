The apocalyptic thriller "Happiness" starring Park Hyung-sik and Han Hyo-joo revolves around the spread of an unknown disease that turns people into zombie-like creatures, forcing people to isolate themselves in their apartments. Meanwhile, the two protagonists of the show dig deep to reach the root cause of the infection.

The drama is more appropriate and cathartic in the post-covid world, from the unknown turns of events to isolation in the houses, the uncertainty in life to the fear of inevitable, the drama speaks volumes and projects a valid scenario for its viewers. The realism makes it more intriguing and palatable.

Moreover, the drama is a perfect blend of thriller and romance, the background story of the two leads and their romantic relationship provide a much-needed relief from the continuous tense environment. Although, I hope this story wouldn't become domineering to the drama with time.

This apocalyptic mystery thriller has many layers, it is not a regular zombie apocalypse story. Much like "Parasite," it also depicts the class discrimination citizens face during the apocalypse, the system that favours the upper class, the struggles that the poor endure while surviving, the multi-perspective on the apocalypse and the involvement of economic backdrop make it empathetic.

"Happiness" has been a surprisingly intriguing drama with the amalgamation of various genres accompanied by a relatable scenario. However, my only apprehension is related to its running time. This drama contains 12 episodes which I feel can be a stretch considering the story is fast-paced and to serve something new and hook the audience in this genre can be challenging. It will definitely be interesting to see how the story unravels with time. So far, I am hooked!

I would highly recommend this drama if you are a thriller fan.