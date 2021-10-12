Review: Rashmi Rocket

Rashmi Rocket, directed by Akarsh Khurana and starring Taapsee Pannu, is a sports drama brimming with desire and promise. Rashmi's exceptional physical ability to sprint, on the other hand, appears to be glossed over, leaving the audience feeling alienated from her character.

Eventually, it devolves into a standard courtroom drama, culminating in a triumph at the end of the race.

The story opens with Taapseen aka Rashmi demonstrating her exceptional running abilities, which she has had since she was a youngster growing up in Bhuj, a small village in Kutch.

Years later, we encounter an adult Rashmi, who is naturally free-spirited, bold, and rebellious.

However, she is still traumatised by the murder of her adoring father, which becomes a problem when Captain Gagan Thakur, played by Priyanshu Painyuli, asks her to run a race after seeing her running abilities.

Everyone blames Rashmi for 'running away from the truth' or of being a 'bhagodi,' but when she embraces her sprinting ability, albeit, with a cringing fast-forward in the movie, she takes off like a rocket.

Despite the fact that the first half of the picture is unnecessarily melodramatic and features filmy, unrealistic dialogue, the second half succeeds to pique the audience's interest.

The film's principal theme is gender testing, as well as the topic of whether an equal playing field is genuinely feasible in athletics.

Because the research is so complicated, we're given another overview of the enormous dispute.

Taapsee's acting throughout the film captivates fans with her emotion and grit.

Abhishek Banerjee, who portrays the prosecutor battling for Taapsee Pannu's character Rashmi, brings a lighthearted touch to the picture, which helps to balance out the film's darker moments.

Priyanshu Painyuli deserves praise for portraying Rashmi's loyal partner who stuck by her side through thick and thin.

Despite the fact that he only plays a supporting spouse, his role has a strong impact and draws you into the plot. Supriya Pathak, who plays Rashmi's mother, is also a joy to see.

When you look past the melodrama and rushed first half, Akarsh Khurana's Rashmi Rocket offers an unusual tale that might tremendously contribute to gender equality discussions.

Finally, I recommend that you watch it, and I give it three stars.