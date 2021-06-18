Review of Simple ultra light moisturizer
In frame- Simple ultra light moisturizer
Price- Rs199 for 50ml
Available in- Nykaa
CLAIMS-
- Ultra light, fast absorbing and non greasy water formula.
- Gives a matte finish
- Best suits sensitive, oily and acne prone skin.
- Can be used as a moisturiser and as a primer.
HOW TO USE-
Take a little amount and apply it evenly on face. Can be used both morning and evening.
PRO'S-
- It gives a good matte look.
- It has zinc and niacinamide, which is very beneficial in oil control.
- It's a very affordable moisturiser and one bottle lasts a long time.
- It makes a great base for makeup.
- It gives perfect hydration for oily skin. It does does control oil production.
- Didn't get any breakouts.
CON'S-
- it's available only in Nykaa.
MY EXPERIENCE-
I find this moisturiser perfect for daily morning use. I love the matte look it gives instantly, the matte look isn't too much nor less less just appropriate without any stretchy or uncomfortable feel. I noticed my skin looks less oily whenever I have this on. The consistency is just like water, a little goes a long away. I have been using this moisturiser for 5 months now and still there is liquid left in the bottle! It is very very light weight and glides on very smoothly. This has about 2% niacinamide and also zinc in it which is great for acne prone skin. One of the biggest advantage of simple is its affordable and suits sensitive skin. I love this moisturiser, it does what it claims. Dry/normal skin can stay away from this, this is only for oily skin. I find is fine to use throughout the year but in winters if u feel it's not sufficient then either u can use another moisturiser or layer another moisturiser on this.
Will I recommend it? I highly recommend this for oily acne prone skin who like matte finish without any uncomfortable feel.