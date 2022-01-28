Review: 'Snowdrop' took many unexpected turns to reach an expected ending

'Snowdrop' starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae-in is, without an ounce of doubt, one of the most controversial dramas of all time. The future of the drama was uncertain until the first four-five weeks of its airing. From being criticized for distorting history to romanticizing the North Korean spies to criticism for Jisoo's acting, the drama never had smooth sailing. However, despite low ratings nationwide and controversies, the drama continued to gain enormous popularity worldwide.





The drama was based on a forbidden tumultuous love story between a North Korean spy and a graduate student, set in the period of 1987. To talk about what I really enjoyed in the drama, from the beginning, it was being speculated that the drama will have a heartbreaking ending, I was prepared and yet the ending was portrayed in such a heart-wrenching manner when Young Roo heard the tape by Su-ho, it left us all in tears along with the beautiful background music that was perfectly in the sync.





The chemistry between the two actors was overflowing, I hadn't expected that while going into the drama. The drama was a roller coaster ride that makes you go through hundred different emotions in one episode, it's never too dark that you would feel burdened, which could be a flaw or plus point. Not to forget, Jung Hae-in and Yoo In-na, two of my favourite characters were played by these two. Jung Hae-in portraying a physically demanding role can never be disappointing, it is one of his best works I have ever seen, he outdid himself in this one. And Yoo In-na, I don't think she has ever played the role of a villain, she would always steal the scene with her strong presence.





Although I did enjoy the drama in its entirety, there were moments when I found it a bit overdramatic. There were some unexpected turns in the story but it was tangled forcefully at times to create the mystery factor. The drama definitely humanized North Korean spies but in my eyes, it was a rather smart move since the process was gradual. What did bug me was Ji-soo's acting at some points, I do want to let her off the hook but it was a bit distracting.





Overall, I feel this drama could have been a huge hit had the controversies not ruined it. Since the characters draw some parallels with real-life people, it was bound to create controversies. An entirely fictional story would have made it a better drama in my opinion. Have you seen it? What are your thoughts on it?