Review of THENATURESTORECHENNAI LIP BALM

Is there anything that reminds you of childhood? For me it has to be this lipbalm #gifted by @thenaturestorechennai WHY? This reminds me of my favourite flavoured eraser that I loved to chew. Everytime I open this small pot of goodness ,its fragrance takes me to my classroom sitting looking at my lesson's. Basically its enriched with shea butter and beetroot ofcourse for its rich wine tint. The tint is not that magnificent on lips ,just a little glossy lips. Its highly nourishing ,softening lips and the flavour . How many lip balms are tooooo many lip balms?