I'm so glad I've watched this movie because Gal Gadot is amazing as Wonder Woman and one can't get enough of her! And also a cameo by Chris Pine made the movie even more better!

The best part about the movie? The fashion! Yes, the outfits and everything was on point!

Diana Prince lives quietly among mortals in the 1980s, a decade defined by excess and the desire to have it all. Diana will soon have to summon all of her strength, wisdom, and courage as she confronts Maxwell Lord, the next new villain.