Reviewing ‘Bride of Haebak’

The K-drama Bride of Haebak is a fantasy romance drama that aired in 2017. It was a tvN production and starred Nam Joo Hyuk, Shin Se Kyung, Krystal Jung, Lim Ju Hwan and Gong Myung in titular roles. The plot of the drama revolves around So-ah, a psychiatrist, who is the last remaining descendant of a family fated to serve the god of water. She meets Haebak when he visits Earth to collect sacred stones to inherit the throne. Initially, she thinks that Haebak is suffering from a mental illness which is why he is hallucinating as an all-powerful God.





The drama starts on a good premise but eventually it becomes the same old “damsel in distress” trope. An independent woman like So-ah is reduced as whining, crying and always a helpless character, who needs her God/Master to rescue her every time. The graphics are so good and the action scenes are shot very well.





The major flaw of the drama resides in the plot holes. So many things are left unexplained, the acting is also not that good. Major questions like the past life of the demigod is never revealed, the enmity behind them is also not explained.