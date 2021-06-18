Revive the Under Eye Skin with this Intensive Eye Cream.

Forest Essentials has successfully launched and positioned itself as a brand that truly revives and nourishes one’s skin naturally and without chemicals. It is one of my favorite go to brands when I face any skin or hair trouble.

The Forest Essentials Intensive Eye Cream With Anise has been a part of my skincare regime since years and has saved me from getting those scary dark circles even when I sleep late. I use a pea size amount and massage the skin under my eyes and my eyelids for a good 10 minutes before bed. However, you need to be consistent in using the cream and then only will you see its effects. It reduces dark circles, diminishes puffiness, and firms and tones area around the eyes. Active extracts of Papaya and Potato starch help deliver hydration and moisture to the delicate eye area. Anise infusion helps to smooth skin, reducing the appearance of dry, dehydrated lines. Love this one by Forest essentials!