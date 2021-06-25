Is Rhea Chakraborty is good choice to play the role of Draupadi?

After a full year of thousands of troubles and problems, Rhea Chakraborty seems to be finally getting back in the business. Obviously it isn't easy to start afresh and there is a lot of baggage which she has to carry along but there has to be a starting point.

According to the latest buzz, Rhea is being considered to play the role of Draupadi in the epic Mahabharata. Also this Mahabharata wouldn't be like the usual one, it will be a mix of modern and contemporary.

After topping the times most desirable women 2020 list, I feel she should definitely consider this role and get back on track in the industry. This role of Draupadi can be the biggest role of her career and she shouldn't just let it go. Do you think she is a good choice for the role of Draupadi in Mahabharata epic?