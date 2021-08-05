Rhea Chakraborty is noticeably absent as Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi take center stage in the Chehre poster

Looking at the posters for the upcoming film Chehre, which also stars Rhea Chakraborty, I noticed that she is neither listed in the cast nor featured on the poster yet. She revealed her first look from the film in July, a year before her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput's death





Forget about the poster; it took me a long time to notice Rhea Chakraborty in the trailer because Blink And You'll Miss Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea makes a brief appearance in the roughly two-minute trailer, which is packed with suspense.





I have no idea if she will be given a fair portion of the screen or if her sequences will be deleted from the film; we will all find out after the film is released.





Within a week, the Chehre team will make an official announcement on the release date. Initially, they planned to release the picture on August 12, but they are now considering August 27 or September 3 as possible dates. The picture is shaping up nicely, and the team is optimistic about a strong theatrical run based on word-of-mouth buzz.





Chehre was in the midst of preparing for a theatrical release early this year. The film's makers released a theatrical trailer in anticipation of a big-screen release on April 9, however, the preparations were thrown out owing to the second wave of the pandemic.





Let's hope that the film gets released and we get to watch Rhea Chakroborty in it.



