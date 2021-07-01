Rhea Chakraborty remains opinionated as she supports Britney Spears by using #FREEBRITNEY on Instagram!

Rhea Chakraborty who has been under a lot of fire in the recent past shared a story on Instagram with the hashtag #FREEBRITNEY. She is one of the only Bollywood celebrities who openly supported the pop icon and showed the world that she is still the same opinionated girl even after the scrutiny she has gone through.

#FreeBritney is a viral hashtag which is used to show support for the international icon Britney Spear against her conservatorship which started in 2008 by her father.

Recently Britney revealed that her father has had full control over her money, assets, medications and even her own body since the last 13 years. She spoke up against the conservatorship for the first time and said that she has felt trapped and unhappy for years. She also said that she was stopped from having a baby by the people who are involved in this conservatorship and wishes that all of them go to jail.

Hollywood celebrities like Justin Timberlake, Paris Hilton and many others lend their support to the pop star.