Rice water goodness for your skin

Today, rice water is gaining popularity as a skin treatment too. It's said to soothe and tone your skin, and even improve different skin conditions. Even more enticing, rice water is something you can easily and inexpensively make at home. Rice water contains substances known to help protect and repair your skin. I went on and got myself - Rice water bright cleansing foam from the face shop and tried it to see what the hype is all about. It claims to get that impurities right out, not only this but servers as a second step of face cleansing as it deep cleanses and brightens the skin which takes us a step closer to our recent favourite glass type skin. Well, it surely did show some changes on my skin. It wasn’t much drying and provided with benchmarking results. I would surely recommend this product.