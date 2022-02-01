Richa and Ali wish to have a grand wedding!!

Richa and Ali are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The couple have always been vocal about their relationship. If reports are to be believed the couple is going to tie the knot in March 2022. As of now there are no official announcements made on this. The couple wishes to have a grand wedding. Earlier it was said that the couple is going to tie the knot in 2020 but due to the pandemic they had to postpone the wedding.

A source close to the couple has revealed that "Ali and Richa are madly in love with each other and they will never do a hush-hush wedding. The couple will announce their grand wedding and will involve their loved ones and fans on their D day. They won't go Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif way"

What are your thoughts on this?