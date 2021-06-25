Richa Chadha Drops Major Scoop On Her Marrige Plans With Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are eagerly waiting for to tie the knot for a long time now. However, unlike other Bollywood celebs who went ahead and had low-key, close-knit weddings during lockdown, doing their best to make the best out of what they can get, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to play it completely safe and wait a little longer for their marriage.

Revealing their marriage plans and the reason for their prolonged wait, Richa Chadha said, “It's a situation of responsibility. It'll be our family members there, all our people only, so we have to be responsible, we definitely don't want to be having a super-spreader event in our own marriage. We want people to enjoy, if we do something, then people should be able to hug you, meet, so that's why we've just held out on doing something big. Hopefully by the end of this year, hopefully, if things are better, if there's less casualties during the third wave.” Well we just can't wait for the two to get married, what say?