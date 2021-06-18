The right kind of love for your hands!

I recently tried Pilgrim Red Vine Hand & Nail Cream with Shea-cocoa Butter & Aloe. I never thought using a separate cream for hands would be necessary but all the excessive use of sanitizers and rubber gloves made my hands dry and flaky. I tried using the normal lotions and creams but it did not work that much, leaving me with dry and rough palms and chapped fingernails as we aren't visiting salons yet. French beauty products are known for their loving formulations. Shower your rough, cracked hands and dry skin with love, care and nourishment with the ultra-hydrating and moisturizing Pilgrim Red Vine Hand & Nail Cream with Shea-Cocoa Butter & Aloe. Infused with the goodness of red vine extracts, and the richness of shea and cocoa butter it repairs, regenerates and nourishes to prevent signs of ageing. The silicone free formula, softens cuticles and strengthens brittle nail beds for a well kept and groomed appearance. The velvety texture is absorbed without residue for long lasting moisturization while the mesmerising fragrance leaves the hands delectably scented. Soothing oils and SPF protect against environmental aggressors. This vegan, natural, SLS and paraben free cream can be used by men and women, including teenagers and girls too. Hands that stay silky smooth, soft a gorgeous and nails that stay strong and lustrous in every season! It gives you





Soft hands: Provides tender loving care for the revival of the hardworking pair.

Strong nails: Strengthens your nails to protect against chipping and breaking.

Soften cuticles: Treats unsightly, frayed and dry cuticles and leaves them feeling smooth.

It is also Formulated with natural ingredients: FDA approved formula, free from parabens and silicones. This product is vegan and cruelty free.





I like the aroma and it keeps my hands away from dryness. I just wished I had more of it in quantity but rest all is amazing.





Would you try this?