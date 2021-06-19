Right way to apply moisturizer

We should apply moisturizer daily wheather the season is summer, rainy or winter and every skin type person should apply the moisturizer daily twice a day.

Nivea soft light moisturizer is the best for all skin type people. It is light in weight and easily get absorbed in the skin and it comes in white color with fresh pleasant odour. Its texture is water based creamy like.

You should apply the moisturizer immediately after washing your face, every morning and night. Skin best absorbs the moisture and locks it in the skin for a longer time when applied, when the skin is still damp.