From Ritesh Deshmukh to Saif Ali Khan- Actors who made us love them more as villains!

Ritesh Deshmukh- Ek villain:

I've always seen him in multi-starer and comedy movies. His role in ek villain was very refreshing! He played a serial killer in the movie. He was able to pull it off greatly!





Saif Ali Khan- Omkara:

Saif Ali Khan' role was an adaptation of Iago from 'Othello' was based in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh and Saif did his part by giving an iconic performance that will be remembered for years to come.





Nawazuddin Siddiqui -Gangs of Wasseypur:

We all still remember this iconic role, I mean why not because we make memes about it and simply love the actor even more because if this remarkable role





Sanjay Dutt - Agneepath:

His role here is Underated! Right from the looks to the dialogues he just nailed this. His villainous role and the no eyebrow look still runs a chill down my spine.







