Riverdale is the worst Netflix show of all time! Do you agree or agree?

The show went from "Wow" to "Boo". The first two seasons actually had a story plotline and depth with Jason's murder and Polly and Jughead officially becoming a Serpent. It was all new yes, but the show was going somewhere until season three and that's where the show started getting a bit off track and by Season 5 was completely off the tracks and into the woods.

It's now even more embarrassing to watch clips from the show. They ended up losing all of their viewers, and if you watched any of the cast interviews, you'd know they dislike the show just as much as we do!