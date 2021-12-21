R. Madhavan's performance as a motormouthed husband and parent in Netflix's Decoupled has gotten tremendous reviews. Madhavan acknowledges that his persona is one-of-a-kind.

“My character Arya Iyer was a departure from everything I’ve done so far. I don’t think I’ve ever played a character like Arya in Decoupled. His marriage is a wreck and he writes pulp fiction. Actually my character Arya has a lot of me in him. There are so many things he feels and says that I can never do in real life. He's a no-filter guy. He says anything that comes to his mind. He says things that make people uncomfortable. He is the guy you wouldn't want to invite to your parties. And he constantly embarrasses his wife. But a lot of what he says is true.”