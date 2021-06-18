In "Butter," RM's rap went something like, "Got ARMY right behind us when we say so." which proves that BTS understands their fanbase will always be there for them on their musical journey, as RM stated strongly.

Before the song's release, RM said, "It will melt your heart," and I believe he was making reference to his rap and the shoutout to the "ARMYS," and boy, is it melting our hearts!

"Butter" is BTS's second English single, the first being "Dynamite," which earned BTS their first Grammy nomination, and we're sure "Butter" will break records as well!