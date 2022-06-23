Is rocketry based on true story?

The life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist and head of ISRO's cryogenics branch, is the inspiration for the movie rocketry.

High-ranking scientist at ISRO's life and career were radically changed in 1994. The cryogenic rocket engine project was being led by scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was acquiring the technology from Russia. This happened when he was unexpectedly detained one day before being formally detained in court.

He was charged with giving two Maldivian citizens access to secret knowledge regarding India's space programme, and it is suspected that they later sold Pakistan the blueprints for ISRO's rocket engines. This story quickly gained media attention, and he was accused of betraying the country in a national media trial.

Kerala's Intelligence Bureau turned the matter over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) one month after his detention. He was granted bail and released on January 19, 1995. Both the CBI and the Supreme Court of India dismissed the accusations against him as untrue in 1996 and 1998, respectively. Additionally, ISRO carried out an internal investigation and came to the conclusion that no cryogenic engine drawings were missing.

Nambi Narayanan returned to work for ISRO in an administrative capacity once the case was dismissed. He eventually sued the state of Kerala for framing him and won a settlement of Rs. 50 lakh. He received an additional Rs 1 crore from the ruling party in 2019 as payment for his wrongful detention and abuse.











