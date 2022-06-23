Rocketry: The Nambi Effect - Complete story

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect stars R. Madhavan, Shah Rukh Khan, Simran, Suriya, and Ranjit Kapur in the main lead. Shah Rukh Khan has done a special appearance in the film and fans are quite excited because this is considered as his come-back after 4 years. The storyline is based on the story of India's chutzpah-laden Mars mission. The parallel voyages of groundbreaking physicists Vikram Sarabhai and Homi Bhabha are used in the online series Rocket Boys to explore the beginnings of the Indian space program. This victory parade is lacking one name, contends Rocketry - The Nambi Effect. The scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was wrongly accused of selling secrets about India's cryogenic program to Pakistan in 1994, is portrayed by R Madhavan in the movie Rocketry. According to Rocketry, the falsification not only destroyed Narayanan's life but also delayed the Indian space program by a few years.

The film was released on 1st July. As of now, the film has performed poorly in terms of numbers. In Hindi cinema, the performance was poor and in Tamil cinema, the performance was poor but not as bad as in Hindi. The movie was released in 5 languages.