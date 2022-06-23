Rocketry - The Nambi Effect Review: Good Story

Nambi Narayanan who was a genius but unfortunately, he was trapped in a fake espionage case of leaking secret information about developing cryogenic engines to Pakistan. Later, after myriad trials for years, he was acquitted being stated as an "innocent" by the honourable Supreme Court.





He was truly a gem who even rejected the offer from NASA especially when no one could ever dream of that. In his leadership, India could have reached Mars 20 years before then it would've reached success in the year 2015. Such was the height of his patriotism for India & it is no less than the misfortune of our country that this great scientist was once declared as a "traitor" & "terrorist".





I think Madhavan has done complete justice with this film as he portrayed himself exactly like Nambi Narayanan. It's very necessary to make & present a biopic on such 'heroes of the nation' in front of the nation as their contributions are impeccable. These real-life incidents/stories should not be forgotten by anyone.