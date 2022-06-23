Rocketry: The Nambi effect review- Shahrukh Khan is enough reason to watch

The fact that Shah Rukh Khan was chosen to interview Nambi Narayanan is one of the most intriguing aspects of the film. It is a fantastic masterstroke to compare the King of Bollywood, a well-known superstar, with the unseen hero who has fallen from grace. As Nambi's story develops, the star power of SRK quite obviously fades and Nambi's daring and brilliance emerge. And therein lays the movie's real success. Because Nambi is the protagonist of the tale and nothing can rob him of his celebrity.

Returning to the two celebrities' appearances, early reviews of the movie have begun to flood Twitter, and many are enthusiastic about Suriya and Shah Rukh's roles. Not only have online users praised the celebrities' cameo appearances as "excellent," but they have also praised their outstanding acting in the movie.

SRK and Suriya didn't receive any payment for their cameo appearances in the movie, according to Madhavan, who made the revelation while promoting his movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in New Delhi. According to him, the two superstars did not charge for assistants, costumes, or caravans. Suriya even paid for his own flight to Mumbai to film with his crew.