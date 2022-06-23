Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Review - Why too much of R Madhavan?

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was released on 1st July. The movie hasn't done well at the box office as of now. Poor performances were given in Hindi and Tamil films, however, Tamil's were not as awful as Hindi's. It's a pan-Indian film. The film was written and directed by R Madhavan. The actor played the role of the scientist, Nambi Narayanan, in the movie.

In the movie, the story speaks about Nambi Narayanan's life, and how he has two sets of roles. One is to be the top student at Princeton and know more about science than his professor while the second role depicts how he's a family man. Other actors in the film who play the characters of Nambi's teammates are clearly trying hard to act but have miserably failed at it. Shah Rukh Khan has a special appearance in the movie but unfortunately, even he couldn't save it. As a whole, the movie's storyline and acting are depicted poorly.