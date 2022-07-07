Rocketry: Why do people have a problem with Bollywood promoting Nationalism?

When Bollywood works for glorifying underworld criminals (and their families) no one has a problem with it. When Bollywood promotes (tries it's best to build their influence) addiction, alcoholism, adultery, cheating, vulgarism, violence etc no one has a problem with it. When Bollywood promotes foreign propaganda (and makes us believe that we, our nation, and our culture are inferior) no one has a problem with it. When Bollywood works as influence building machine for "Pseudo Propagandas" like pseudo-secularism or pseudo liberalism (just a few to name) no one has a problem with it. When Bollywood is not able to overcome its obsession with love stories no one has a problem with it. When Bollywood (mainly songs) promotes nudity, glorifies stalking, and objectifies women (especially in item songs) no one has a problem.





R.Madhavan's new movie, Rocketry: The Nambi effect is going through some similar problems. The movie is a perfect match of emotions, patriotism, hard work and a good story that the audience needs to know. But then there are critics and Bollywood makers who think that the movie is not matching their expectations and are more interested in bringing out the flaws of the movie. With such an exceptionally well-written and directed film, which talks about the man who literally lost everything just for his country, as an audience are we questioning the movie just because the movie is not according to our usual set of movies? And then who are we to point out that Bollywood is not making good films? At least Tollywood is breaking such barriers.