Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starts shooting- what are your expectations?

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh shared a video on their Instagram accounts that shows a compilation of their look tests, poster shoots, mahurat moments, and much more. Looks like the team is having one hell of fun as they begin shooting for their upcoming movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.





Are you excited about it to see you Gully Boy onscreen couple once more on the big screens? I am full-on excited. From the name of the title, we can figure out that this is going to be a rom-com, and both of the actors looking dashing in those small glimpses.





What storyline are you expecting from this? The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, who play pivotal characters.