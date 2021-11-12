A Rohit Shetty female cop film doesn't seem like a good idea. Agree?

Rohit Shetty has been planning to make a film on a lady cop ever since he has been asked about it multiple times during 'Sooryavanshi' promotions. It was maybe also in response to the criticism that actresses don't really have anything to do in his films and are reduced to a mere prop.





Now he has said that in his next film, the lady will not just be someone's wife or girlfriend. But seeing the kind of work Rohit has done, I am not very hopeful. He will treat/write a female character exactly like a male character. It will be the story of a strong woman told by men. We will see slo-mo actions and the girl kicking bad guys etc. What are your thoughts on this?