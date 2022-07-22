A Romantic Film Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon Is in the Works?

A new pairing is here! A new "onscreen jodi" in Bollywood is about to be revealed. According to rumours, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will star in a love story.





Shahid and Kriti have been chosen to star in an original love story. The paperwork has already been completed a few weeks ago, and the untitled film is anticipated to begin production before the end of this year.





The film in question will be made by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by a first-timer whose identity is currently unknown.





The team unanimously agreed to pair Shahid and Kriti for the first time because the unconventional love tale required new casting. The two are eager to start shooting this movie in October or November of this year. Beginning in September will be several workshops and script reading sessions. The two are talented and will work well together on television.





Touted as the biggest love tale ever produced by Maddock Films, a 2023 release is reportedly in the plans. The film will reportedly be filmed over the course of four to five months in Mumbai, Delhi, and other European nations.