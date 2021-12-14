Rookie girl group IVE's members under fire for mocking desi culture - Ignorance or an honest mistake?

IVE, Starship Entertainment's girl group, who made their debut earlier in the month quickly established themselves as one of the most promising girl groups to watch out for. Well, they have been receiving a lot of attention lately but for all the wrong reasons. Recently, IVE members were seen having fun in an 'ELEVEN' behind-the-scenes video posted to the group's official Instagram account. After watching that video, netizens accused Ahn Yujin, Rei and Jang Wonyoung of mocking desi culture.





In the video, Ahn Yujin can be seen putting her hand under Rei's chin, with the latter resting her chin on her palm. After, Ahn Yujin starts moving her hand, and Rei can be seen bopping her head. Soon, all the three members were seen doing similar actions amusingly. The caption at this clip reads, "Dduru dduru ddu." Some enjoyed the video, whereas others deemed it downright offensive.





Now, this bopping head movement is similar to a traditional desi dance called "attami." It is actually a part of many other traditional dance forms, and desi netizens felt that their actions were simply ignorant. Another reason is that "dduru dduru" is a popular Punjabi song that is well known in South Korea and other parts of South-East Asia. Netizens feel that they are being 'stereotypical' towards South Asians with their actions.





I personally feel that we should let them off the hook, they didn't do it with the intention to mock any culture. It may have hurt some people's sentiments but it was not done in a bad light. We need to become more tolerable I believe. I hope IVE will learn from their mistake and become more aware of their actions.





What are your thoughts on it? Do you think it is an honest mistake or complete ignorance?