Rookie Group H1-KEY Unveils New Member HWISEO

Rookie girl group H1-KEY has finally announced its new member!









On June 14, H1-KEY's label, GLG, revealed concept photos of Hwiseo, a former The Black Label trainee and officially introduced her as the new member of the girl group.









Previously, GLG had announced that H1-KEY would be adding a new member to its lineup, amid infamous Thai member Sitala's departure from the group.









Hwiseo, who will be joining the group for their first comeback, introduced herself in a Q/A session, "Hello. My name is HWISEO. I will work hard to bring happiness to fans, so please look over me fondly. Let's make memories and stay healthy so we can see each other for a long time. Thank you."









Meanwhile, H1-KEY are set to make their first comeback on July 6 with the single, "Run."