Rookie Group TO1 Faces Major Lineup Changes

Rookie boy group TO1 are facing major lineup changes post their temporary hiatus.









On June 17, Wake One Entertainment announced several changes to TO1's lineup. According to Wake One, "TO1 has decided to take on new challenges through the reestablishment of the team identity, as well as through a refining of the team's direction."









Following this, the company stated that Minsu, Jerome and Woonggi have decided to leave TO1. However, the three members haven't terminated their exclusive contract with Wake One Entertainment. This news comes weeks after Chihoon announced his departure from the TO1 as well as Wake One Entertainment.









Additionally, to replace the three 'former' members, Wake One revealed that three new members will joining TO1 before their upcoming comeback. The new members are Daigo and Renta, who respectively ranked 13th and 16th on 'Produce 101 Japan' season 2, plus TO1's new youngest member, Yeojeong.









Now that TO1 have revamped as 9-members, the boy group will be releasing an album in July and are also preparing for promotions on a global scale in the second half of 2022.









TO1 initially debuted under the name TOO in 2020 after being formed on the Mnet survival show "World Klass." The group then rebranded as TO1 in March of last year.