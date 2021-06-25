Rose water goodness for your hair and skin!

WishCare Pure & Natural Kannauj Rose Water For Skin Face & Hair - Rose Water Spray Face Toner is a great product. I had rose water before but not from a this brand. WishCare 100% Pure & Natural Rose Water Spray is prepared by distilling fresh, bright rose petals sourced from Kannauj - a region in North India, which is rich in white soil, which is conducive to the rosesâ€ growth. The steam distillation process used to create this water ensures a high level of hygiene and unmatched purity. Rose water is a natural astringent that balances and restores skin's pH level, helps tighten pores and acts as the perfect alcohol-free toner for oily or acne-prone skin. Its light cleansing and clarifying action helps in removing cleanser residue while readying the skin for further skincare treatment. It comes in a bottle already equipped with a spray cap which makes it easy to use. A refreshing spritz that can be used to refresh the skin at any time of the day. 100% pure and natural: Rose petal water is completely pure natural and sourced from Kannauj, which is famous for cultivating finest roses in India. It naturally hydrates, revitalizes and moisturizes the skin for a refreshed look. This product also works as a perfect makeup setting spray and a natural makeup remover.

Skin benefits: Rose water is rich in antioxidants which provides great anti-aging properties. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that can help to reduce skin irritation and redness. It helps to maintain the skin's pH balance and controls excess oil by cleaning pores and toning your skin.

Hair benefits: Rose water replenishes lost moisture for smoother, shinier and healthier hair. This rose water also works on hair heat-damage from blow dryers and other appliances that dry your hair. Can be used as a styling and conditioner spray.

No harmful chemicals: This fresh balancing cleanser toner is vegan-friendly and free from parabens, sulphate, gluten, alcohol, additives and artificial fragrance. It helps to reduce acne, wrinkles, fine lines, sun damage and dark spots and is suitable for all skin types.

Easy to use packaging: Comes in a easy to use mist spray which controls wastage and ensures proper application of Rose Water as facial mist and toner.