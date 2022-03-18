RRR collects 223 crore worldwide on Day 1, beats Baahubali to become the highest first day grosser

S. S. Rajamouli is back with another banger of a movie which has completely surpassed world's expectations and people are literally going mad over the film because this film deserves such kind of love. The movie did a business of 223 crore on Day One and has even surpassed Baahubali's day one collection.

S.S. Rajamouli is competing with no one but himself. NTR and Ram Charan are also gaining praise for their respective roles and the cameo's by Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt are also being appreciated by the critics as well as the audience.





What did you think about RRR? Have you watched the movie?